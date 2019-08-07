POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Gun Control Ever Come to the United States?
17:25
World
Will Gun Control Ever Come to the United States?
Hundreds of mass shootings have already occurred in the United States this year. But a pair of back-to-back killings has sparked another round of debate about gun control. However, will advocates of the measure be able to overcome the stalwart opposition of President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress? Guests: Qasim Rashid Democratic Candidate for the Virginia State Senate Jesse Kelly Former Republican Congressional Candidate Joseph Parrott Assistant History Professor at Ohio State University #US #Shootings #Racism #Trump #USsafety #WhiteSupremacist
August 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?