POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kashmir’s Autonomy Revoked
23:38
World
Kashmir’s Autonomy Revoked
A presidential decree has abolished some freedoms in Indian-administrated Kashmir, including the right to its own constitution, a small degree of autonomy and the hope of self-determination Is India’s ruling BJP government trying to fully annex the disputed region? Guests: Syed Zafar Islam National Spokesman for the BJP Ajai Shukla Journalist Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur President of the World Kashmir Freedom Movement #Article370 #Kashmir #StandWithKashmir #India
August 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?