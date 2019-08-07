BizTech Share

Disney quarterly profit plunges 51% despite movie hits | Money Talks

It seemed like Disney was having a blockbuster quarter, with a string of box office hits generating billions of dollars in ticket sales in the last three months. But the movie magic wasn't enough to boost its bottom line at a time when the entertainment giant splurges on the small screen. For more on this story, We spoke to Kate Fisher from Washington DC. #Disney #AvengersEndGame #DisneyStreaming