Representation or token politics?

It's being labelled "a cabinet for modern Britain" -- with ministers from diverse backgrounds. It certainly looks good. But for a Prime Minister who's been accused of making racist remarks in the past -- is this proper representation? Or just tokenism? At the Roundtable we have Shirin M. Mai, Professor of Politics at the University of Warwick; Claudia Webbe, Member of the National Executive Committee at the Labour Party; and Shabnam Nasimi, Director at the Conservative Friends of Afghanistan. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #BorisJohnson, #Representation, #SajidJavid, #PritiPatel