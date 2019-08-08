POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brazil’s Death Prisons
15:50
World
Brazil’s Death Prisons
When you put rival gangs in close proximity, you're asking for conflict, and that's exactly what happened in the Altamira prison in Brazil. 57 inmates were killed. 16 of which were beheaded, after a brutal gang war broke out. The violence was so vicious, that screams could be heard in a neighboring airport. But tragically killings behind bars is common in Brazil. It has the third largest prison population in the world. Its institutions are underfunded and short staffed and political leaders argue the solution is to build more facilities. But is that really the answer? Guests: Julio Morais CEO of the Public Administration Institute Flavia Carbonari Associate Member of the Brazil Forum for Public Sec #Brazil #Gang #Prison #Altamira
August 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?