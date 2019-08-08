POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
DUBAI PRINCESS RUNAWAY! Who will win??
26:30
World
WHY I HELPED A DUBAI ROYAL ESCAPE. Tiina was "best friends" with a Dubai Royal and talks to Nexus about helping Sheikha Latifa "escape" - she says "they threatened to shoot my brain out". She also gave her thoughts on why Princess Haya quit Dubai with her kids in a private jet. But the Princess’s husband, Dubai's billionaire ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wants his children back. They're now battling it out in the UK's high court with very expensive lawyers.
August 8, 2019
