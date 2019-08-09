POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Picturing The Sistine Chapel
03:08
World
Picturing The Sistine Chapel
It is perhaps the most famous ceiling in the world. But for those not lucky enough to visit Italy, the chance of seeing the Sistine Chapel's ceiling has been elusive; until now. For the first time Michaelangelo fans have the opportunity to see every single stroke of the master's paintings, up close, and in high-resolution, as part of a special exhibition. And of course, Showcase's Miranda Atty had to go see for herself. #Sistine #Chapel #Michaelangelo
August 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?