Picturing The Sistine Chapel

It is perhaps the most famous ceiling in the world. But for those not lucky enough to visit Italy, the chance of seeing the Sistine Chapel's ceiling has been elusive; until now. For the first time Michaelangelo fans have the opportunity to see every single stroke of the master's paintings, up close, and in high-resolution, as part of a special exhibition. And of course, Showcase's Miranda Atty had to go see for herself. #Sistine #Chapel #Michaelangelo