Timurtas Onan

The picturesque scenery and historic landmarks of Istanbul easily lend themselves to photography. And while many a lens has been trained on the city, there is one man who has captured something unique spending years watching the city grow and evolve. Timurtas Onan saw down with Showcase's Sharaz Ali and told him about his love for black and white photography, what the city by the Bosphorus means to him and how a classic French film turned him into a photographer. #TimurtasOnan #Photography #Istanbul