Turkey's National Security: US welcomes 'peace corridor' agreement

In the ninth year of Syria's war, Turkey and the United States have agreed a proposal that will allow some refugees to return home, and clear terrorists from around Turkey's border. We still don't know the timetable, or the logistical and military details of the joint operation that's been agreed, but the political message from Ankara and Washington is that setting-up a peace corridor is the right way forward. Nick Harper reports.