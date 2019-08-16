Libya in Crisis | Cosmetic Tourism

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The war in Libya between the UN-backed Government of National Accord and the self-titled LNA led by warlord Khalifa Haftar is ramping up. But despite Hafar’s promises to take the Libyan capital, government forces have been able to hold off a full offensive on Tripoli until now. Plus, Turkey’s cosmetic tourism industry is hoping to draw in more foreign patients. Its billion-dollar hair transplant business is just one of the many sectors that are looking to expand. #Libya #Haftar #CosmeticTourism
August 16, 2019
