UK economy contracts 0.2% in the second quarter | Money Talks

The U-K has entered its worst economic downturn in seven years amid uncertainty over its planned exit from the EU in October. The economy has also been weighed down by a trade war between the U-S and China, two of the U-K's largest trading partners. G-D-P shrank 0-point-2 percent in the second quarter, following growth of half a percent in the first three months of the year. Kallum Pickering is a senior economist at the multinational investment bank, Berenberg. He explains what's behind the slowdown.