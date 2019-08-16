POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s Cosmetic Tourism
Turkey’s world class health facilities aren’t just drawing in foreign patients looking for the best medical care. Many are flocking to Turkey to get cosmetic procedures. The most popular one -- hair transplants -- has already become a billion-dollar industry. But what other areas are also promising? We discuss. Guests: Meri Istiroti Chief Executive of the Turkish Medical Tourism Development Association Emre Ali Kodan Founder of the Baki International Health and Travel Solutions
August 16, 2019
