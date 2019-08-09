POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey-India Ties
Turkey’s relations with the fastest growing economy in the world will become a higher priority in the years to come. One goal will be to boost their relatively modest $8 billion dollar trade relationship, which currently is heavily in India’s favour. We sit down with India’s ambassador to Turkey, to discuss what lies ahead for relations. We also ask the ambassador about the backlash New Delhi is receiving from its recent decision to remove Kashmir’s special status. Guests: Sanjay Bhattacharyya India’s Ambassador to Turkey
August 9, 2019
