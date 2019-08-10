World Share

Breaking News: Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide according to US media

US media are reporting that Jeffrey Epstein, the US financier who was facing charges of sex trafficking, has committed suicide. US media are reporting that the 66-year-old has been found dead in his jail cell in New York. Some of the charges he faced related to sexual relations with underage girls between 2002 and 2005. He was arrested on July the 6th. Epstein was a friend of some of the richest and most powerful people in the United States, and at least one of his accusers claims he forced her to have sex with at least half a dozen of those prominent figures. #JeffreyEpstein #EpsteinSuicide #SexAssault