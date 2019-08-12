POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong police disguised as protestors as violence increases – Newsfeed
15:00
World
Hong Kong police disguised as protestors as violence increases – Newsfeed
01:02 - Police are dressing as demonstrators in a sinister new moment for the Hong Kong protests 06:40 - Russia claims Google is promoting illegal events after people live stream demonstrations on YouTube. It wants the site to stop sending notifications about video’s that show some of the biggest protests in the country in years 13:06 - Versace says sorry for making China angry, with a t-shirt #Newsfeed #HongKong #VersaceApology
August 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?