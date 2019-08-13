World Share

Argentina Economy: Voters reject Macri's austerity agenda

To Argentina now, where markets have plummetted after President Mauricio Macri lost a primary election, paving the way for the rise of his left-wing opponent, Alberto Fernandez. Both the peso and the stock exchange tumbled after voters rejected Macri's cost-cutting agenda. And that points to a potential victory in October for the opposition, which wants to reverse many of his unpopular economic reforms. Paolo Montecillo has more. #Argentina, #Economy, #SouthAmerica