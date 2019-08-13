What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Priyanka Chopra accused of wanting ‘nuclear war’ between India and Pakistan – Newsfeed

01:15 - Priyanka Chopra was speaking at an event when she was called out for a nationalistic tweet about India during a tense time with Pakistan back in February 06:16 - Bullet-proof backpacks go on sale as kids in the US head back to school 13:10 - Have you got a good-looking goat? Why? Because there is a beauty pageant for it in Ukraine #NewsFeed #PriyankaChopra #SydneyStabbing