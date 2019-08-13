BizTech Share

Unrest threatens Hong Kong economy | Money Talks

Protesters have clashed with riot police at Hong Kong's international airport as it suffered a second day of major disruptions, dealing a major blow to the global financial hub. Hundreds of anti-Beijing demonstrators staged a sit-in at the departures hall, attempting to prevent thousands of passengers from boarding their flights. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the unrest is compounding the Chinese territory's economic woes. We got more on the Hong Kong protests from Sean King in New York. He's senior vice president of the business advisory firm, Park Strategies. #HongKongeconomy #GroundedFlights #AntiBeijingDemonstrations