BizTech Share

Boris Johnson says EU trade deal most important | Money Talks

As the Brexit countdown continues, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the 'single most important' trade deal the UK needs to strike is one with the European Union. Johnson's comment comes as the US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Monday said Washington would support a no-deal Brexit and would seek to work on a free trade agreement with Britain. Meanwhile, a Scottish court has fast-tracked a legal challenge backed by 75 MPs and peers that would prevent Johnson suspending parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit. A hearing in Edinburgh has now been set for next month. And we spoke to Geraint Johnes. He's a Professor of Economics at Lancaster University in the UK.