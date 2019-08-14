World Share

Greece Fire: Village evacuated as fire rages through island

In Greece more than a thousand firefighters are battling wildfires. Villages have been evacuated as fires sweep through the island of Evia. Authorities have declared a state of emergency, and are calling on their European neighbours for help to battle the flames, some 20 to 30 metres high. Evia is Greece's second largest island. At least four other regions have been affected by other wildfires since the weekend. Craig Vermay has more.