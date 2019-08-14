World Share

Saudi activist Loujain al Hathloul offered release in return for denying torture

Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al Hathloul has been offered a deal to secure her release from prison in exchange for a video statement denying reports she was tortured and sexually harassed in custody, her family said on Tuesday. Hathloul and several other activists were arrested in May 2018, during a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against human rights activists. #Saudi Arabia, #LoujainalHathloul #MBS