POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Loujain al Hathloul can leave prison in Saudi if she lies about her torture – Newsfeed
15:00
World
Loujain al Hathloul can leave prison in Saudi if she lies about her torture – Newsfeed
00:54 - A Saudi women’s rights activist has been in prison for protesting. She can leave if she retracts her claims that she was tortured. She is refusing to do so 04:48 - Teenager who tweeted from her fridge goes viral 05:30 - Deforestation is exacerbating the climate crisis. But, planting more trees may not be the answer #NewsFeed #FreeDorothy #ClimateCrisis
August 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?