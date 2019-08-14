POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pakistanis celebrate 72 years of independence | Money Talks
06:55
BizTech
Pakistanis celebrate 72 years of independence | Money Talks
In Pakistan, August 14 marks 72 years of independence from Britain. This year, the country's commemorating it as a day of solidarity with the people of Kashmir, a region that's claimed by both India and Pakistan. Tensions between the nuclear-armed nations have been rising since New Delhi stripped Indian-administered Kashmir of its autonomy earlier this month. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the stand-off is adding to the economic challenges confronting Pakistan. #Pakistan #IndependenceDay #ImranKhan
August 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?