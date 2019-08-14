BizTech Share

Pakistanis celebrate 72 years of independence | Money Talks

In Pakistan, August 14 marks 72 years of independence from Britain. This year, the country's commemorating it as a day of solidarity with the people of Kashmir, a region that's claimed by both India and Pakistan. Tensions between the nuclear-armed nations have been rising since New Delhi stripped Indian-administered Kashmir of its autonomy earlier this month. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the stand-off is adding to the economic challenges confronting Pakistan. #Pakistan #IndependenceDay #ImranKhan