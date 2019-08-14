POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
German economy shrinks 0.1% in second quarter | Money Talks
05:59
BizTech
German economy shrinks 0.1% in second quarter | Money Talks
Germany's economy has long been seen as the engine driving the EU to become one of the world's richest trading zones. But now the economic powerhouse has hit a roadblock in the form of the damaging trade war between the United States and China. Growth in Europe's largest economy reversed in the second quarter, as exports fell more sharply than expected. An anticipated fallout from Brexit is also fuelling fears the German economy could slip into a recession. For more on this story, we spoke to Ira Spitzer from Berlin. #GermanyEconomy #EU #Recession
August 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?