Is Jay-Z signing with the NFL stepping on Kaepernick as he kneels? – Newsfeed
15:00
World
00:53 -Jay Z has joined with the NFL to further his events company and to work on social issues. The internet is not very impressed 06:30 -Microplastics have been found in the air we breathe. They are now in every single part of the planet. What that means for our health is unknown 11:20 -New drugs regime for drug resistant TB ready to be rolled out worldwide #Newsfeed #IStandwithKap #Nollywood
August 15, 2019
