US - Israel Relations: Omar says Israel’s ban is an ‘insult to democratic values’
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has responded to Israel's decision to ban her - and a fellow Democratic colleague - from visiting the country. She says denying entry to sitting members of the US Congress is an 'insult to democratic values.' Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are vocal critics of Israel's policies, particularly regarding Palestine. The pair were due to leave on Sunday for a five-day visit to the country. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the decision to block the congresswomen, claiming they were intending to harm the country. Courtney Kealy reports from Washington. #IlhanOmar #IsraelBan #DonaldTrump
August 16, 2019
