POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Former Borussia Dortmund and Turkish International Nuri Sahin: Exclusive Interview
09:36
World
Former Borussia Dortmund and Turkish International Nuri Sahin: Exclusive Interview
A player who has spent a bit of time with the newly installed UEFA Super Cup champions is Turkey's Nuri Sahin. He may have only been at Liverpool for a few months. But he remembers his time at Anfield rather fondly. In the end, Sahin's stay with the Reds was cut short. Because one man was keen to bring him back to the Bundesliga. Jurgen Klopp. Samantha Johnson sat down with the Werder Bremen midfielder, to talk about how much of an impact Klopp has had on his playing career and his life. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame
August 16, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?