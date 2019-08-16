World Share

Former Borussia Dortmund and Turkish International Nuri Sahin: Exclusive Interview

A player who has spent a bit of time with the newly installed UEFA Super Cup champions is Turkey's Nuri Sahin. He may have only been at Liverpool for a few months. But he remembers his time at Anfield rather fondly. In the end, Sahin's stay with the Reds was cut short. Because one man was keen to bring him back to the Bundesliga. Jurgen Klopp. Samantha Johnson sat down with the Werder Bremen midfielder, to talk about how much of an impact Klopp has had on his playing career and his life.