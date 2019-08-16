POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong economy shrank 0.4% in the second quarter | Money Talks
02:08
BizTech
Hong Kong economy shrank 0.4% in the second quarter | Money Talks
The economic fallout from the political crisis in Hong Kong is deepening. Government data showed the city's GDP shrank by 0.4 percent in the three months ending June, compared to the previous quarter. Earlier, authorities revised the territory's growth estimate for 2019 downwards, from between 2 to 3 percent, to between zero and 1 percent. Patrick Fok has more. #HongKongEconomy #politicalcrisis #HongKongGDP
August 16, 2019
