Life in Ruins: Meet the Women Delivering Frontline Aid – Episode 1
13:10
World
Nagham Awada, an aid worker, shares her moments of tears and smiles on the job in Lebanon, in the Mediterranean Sea, Tunisia, Libya and Iraq. She explains her journey and why she chose to leave her career in journalism to be on rescue ships saving migrants and telling stories of people caught up in war. This is part of TRT World's special documentary series “Life in Ruins”, which brings forth the remarkable work of four brave women saving lives on the frontline. #WHD2019 #WorldHumanitarianDay #documentary #RedCross #Women #ICRC #aidworkers #Iraq #migrants #refugees
August 18, 2019
