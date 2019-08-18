World Share

Sudan in Transition: Military, opposition sign power-sharing deal

In Sudan, after months of deadly turmoil, change has finally become a reality. On Saturday, pro-democracy leaders finalised a historic power sharing agreement with the military. The news was marked with celebrations in the capital. The deal brings the political standoff between the two sides to an end four months after former President Omar al Bashir was removed from power. TRT World's Khalil Charles reports from Khartoum. #Sudan #Protests #Democracy