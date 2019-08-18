POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sudan in Transition: Military, opposition sign power-sharing deal
02:20
World
Sudan in Transition: Military, opposition sign power-sharing deal
In Sudan, after months of deadly turmoil, change has finally become a reality. On Saturday, pro-democracy leaders finalised a historic power sharing agreement with the military. The news was marked with celebrations in the capital. The deal brings the political standoff between the two sides to an end four months after former President Omar al Bashir was removed from power. TRT World's Khalil Charles reports from Khartoum. #Sudan #Protests #Democracy
August 18, 2019
