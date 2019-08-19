World Share

Arts and Disability | Showcase Specials

In this special episode of Showcase; A new way of experiencing Frida Kahlo 00:11 Inclusivity in the Art World 02:20 Alice Fox, Inclusive Artist & Deputy Head of School of Art University of Brighton 02:49 Inclusive Street Art in Santiago 07:53 John Bramblitt: Seeing with Hands 10:11 John Bramblitt, Artist and Author 11:21 Bangkok's Blind Buskers 18:17 Another Brick in The Wall: Turkish Version 20:57 #Disability #FridaKahlo #JohnBramblitt