BizTech Share

Sudan's former president Omar al Bashir stands trial | Money Talks

A court has heard that Sudan's former president Omar al Bashir received $90 million in cash from Saudi Arabia but couldn't recall how the money was spent. A detective delivered the testimony on the first day of Bashir's corruption trial, two days after the opposition and the military that ousted him signed an agreement that paves the way for a return to civilian rule. Thousands of people took to the streets to celebrate the deal, but as Mobin Nasir reports, the country faces a long road to recovery. We spoke to TRT World's Khalil Charles who joined us from Khartoum. #CorruptionTrial #OmarAlBashir #Sudan