01:31
BizTech
A push for gender equality in the US workplace | Money Talks
The US cheered as its women's football team won a fourth World Cup in June. Yet, it was a bittersweet victory for the players. Despite their rising popularity, female athletes are still taking home just a fraction of what their male counterparts are paid. That's why US female football players have gone to court, accusing the US soccer federation of gender discrimination. #GenderEquality #EqualPay #USworkplace
August 19, 2019
