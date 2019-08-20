World Share

25th Sarajevo Film Festival

The who's who of the film world is currently flocking to Bosnia. The reason for this temporary artistic migration is the country's biggest cultural exchange, the Sarajevo Film Festival. The event is now in its 25th year, and it provides a wide variety of cinematic delights for cinephiles and industry insiders. Showcase's movie guru Alican Pamir is there to experience this year's feast of film. #Sarejevo #FilmFestival #Cinema