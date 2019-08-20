POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
25th Sarajevo Film Festival
04:59
World
25th Sarajevo Film Festival
The who's who of the film world is currently flocking to Bosnia. The reason for this temporary artistic migration is the country's biggest cultural exchange, the Sarajevo Film Festival. The event is now in its 25th year, and it provides a wide variety of cinematic delights for cinephiles and industry insiders. Showcase's movie guru Alican Pamir is there to experience this year's feast of film. #Sarejevo #FilmFestival #Cinema
August 20, 2019
