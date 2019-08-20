Apple TV+ streaming service to launch in two months | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Apple is aiming to break into the movie streaming industry this year, as it hopes to offset falling iPhone sales. The market is currently dominated by Netflix and Amazon, which have hundreds of millions of subscribers worldwide. Having quite some catching up to do, Apple is reportedly pouring billions of dollars into its TV+ streaming platform. But can it stand out in an already-crowded industry? We spoke to Dan Rayburn from New York. He's the principal analyst at consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. #AppleTV #StreamingService #OriginalContent
August 20, 2019
