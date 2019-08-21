World Share

China's Changing Art Market

Less than 2 decades ago, China accounted for about 1% of global art sales. A decade later, it became one of the largest markets for art on the planet. And since then, China has proved itself to be a global consumer along with the United States and the United Kingdom. But a report released in March is pointing to a not so bright future. Mark Slaats, Partner at Littleton & Hennessy Asian Art 00:38 #China #Art #ArtMarket