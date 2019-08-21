What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Turkey’s Winnie the Pooh! Meet Koca Oglan, the Big Boy, who has a taste for expensive honey

Turkey’s Winnie the Pooh! Meet Koca Oglan, the Big Boy, who has a taste for expensive honey An apiarist in Turkey has observed how the honey stolen by bears seems to fit a particular pattern. One bear in particular, Koca Oglan (the big boy) always goes for the most expensive. It’s called Anzer honey and it sells for more than 170 USD a kilogram. #Newsfeed #AnimalsDoingStuff #HoneyBear