Celebrities and politics: Should they weigh in?

Conversations are being instigated by celebrities every day, even indirectly. There are tens of celebrities on Twitter, not to mention Instagram, with tens of millions of followers, some of whom even have more than 100 million followers. Celebrity activism isn't a new phenomenon, we have seen celebrities weigh in on politics throughout history but does it do more harm than good? Should celebrities refrain from commenting on politics or do they have a responsibility to use their platforms to raise awareness about political issues? Joining us at the Roundtable today is Ruchira Sharma, staff writer at iNews, Caroline Frost, Entertainment Analyst and Sara-Aisha Showbiz Reporter for the Daily Mail. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.