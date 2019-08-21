BizTech Share

Trump backtracks on tax cuts | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump now says he's not looking at cutting any more taxes to boost the world's largest economy, less than a day after he confirmed that he was. Trump says the economy is 'far from recession', but he is concerned about a slowdown. He's renewed attacks on the Federal Reserve, saying it's hurting growth by keeping interest rates too high. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Matt Maley joined us from Newton, Massachusetts. He's managing director and equity strategist at Miller Tabak. #Trump #TaxCuts #FederalReserve