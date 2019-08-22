Gamescom 2019 in Germany

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The world of gaming is many things. It is where cutting-edge technology, storytelling, visual art and play come together. But it is also a massive industry with nearly 2,000,000,000 active players on the planet. To mark that, the city of Cologne in Germany is hosting Gamescom, Europe's biggest gaming event which sees developers show off their latest creations and thousands of eager fans ready to play. Onat Hekimoglu, Director of Harold Halibut: A Handmade Adventure Game 01:55 #Gamescom #Gamer #Germany
August 22, 2019
