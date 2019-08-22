POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Johnson says we want a deal but EU must compromise
02:04
World
Johnson says we want a deal but EU must compromise
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told German Chancellor, Angela Merkel he wants a quick Brexit deal. Johnson's in Berlin to persuade a renegotiation of the deal, which was agreed to by his predecessor Theresa May. Her agreement has already been rejected three times by Britain's parliament. Johnson is threatening to pull the UK out of the EU without a deal on October 31st unless a controversial part of it, called the Irish Backstop, is dropped. #Brexit #BorisJohnson #EU
August 22, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?