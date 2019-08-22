World Share

Brazil’s Amazon is Burning The Lungs of the Earth are on Fire

Thousands and thousands of hectares are a-flame and the Internet has been calling for more to be done to douse them. But, while the trees burn, another debate has been ignited surrounding the cause of the fires. The Brazilian president has presented no evidence while claiming they were started by charities in an attempt to shame the country. While that can't be confirmed what can't be disputed is that these are the worst fires the country has seen in many years and that Bolsonaro has enacted policies since taking office which have drastically reduced the rainforests protection. #Newsfeed #PrayForAmazonia #Amazon