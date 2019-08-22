POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brazilian president blames NGOs for wildfires | Money Talks
Brazilian president blames NGOs for wildfires | Money Talks
Brazil's president has backtracked on his suggestion that environmental groups are deliberately starting fires in the Amazon. Pro-business leader Jair Bolsonaro had said NGOs were trying to create problems for his government, which has ramped-up exploitation of the vast rain forest. But activists say it's his own deforestation policies that are fueling the fires. Liz Maddock reports. For more on this, Philip Fearnside joined us from Manaus in Brazil. He's an ecologist at the National Institute of Research in Amazonia, and has lived and worked in the Amazon for more than 30 years. #Amazon #JairBolsonaro #Deforestation
August 22, 2019
