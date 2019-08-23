POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Battle: British, French leaders meet in Paris


Brexit Battle: British, French leaders meet in Paris
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is still trying to persuade EU leaders to re-open negotiations over the Brexit deal. Over the last two days he's had meetings with the leaders of Germany and France. At the centre of those discussions was the Irish Backstop - that's the plan to protect the Irish peace process and the EU's single market after the UK leaves. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #BrexitNegotiations #BorisJohnson #Macron
August 23, 2019
