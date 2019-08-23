World Share

Sudan’s New Chapter?

Turkey, which has had decades long economic ties with Sudan, sent Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to witness the signing of the power-sharing deal. During his visit, Cavusoglu emphasized that Ankara's support to Sudan will continue. Relations between the two countries have been growing since Erdogan's visit in 2017 which was the first by a Turkish president to Sudan. But as the country starts a new chapter, will past friendly relations continue? And can Turkey play a mediating role between the competing parties in Sudan? Guests Joseph Ochieno Commentator on African Affairs Eylem Eyrice Tepeciklioglu Author and Researcher