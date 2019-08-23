BizTech Share

Ghana gets tourism boost from heritage tours | Money Talks

Ghana gets tourism boost from heritage tours | Money Talks 400 years ago, the first ships carrying enslaved Africans arrived on the shores of Jamestown, in what's now the US state of Virginia. Today, many African Americans are honouring their ancestors by retracing their journeys, both at home and across the Atlantic. As the world marks the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, one West African nation is hoping to get a much needed boost from the surge of heritage tourism. Laila Humairah has more. #SlaveTrade #HeritageTourism #AfricanAmericans