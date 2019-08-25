World Share

Sudan in Transition: Victims' families demand justice for deaths

Months of anti-government protests in Sudan ended in June with a violent crackdown by security forces. More than a hundred people were killed. Last week, the military and opposition coalition signed a three-year power-sharing agreement that includes the setting up of an international investigation into those deaths. And as Khalil Charles reports now from Khartoum, the families of the victims want the new government to deliver on its promise.