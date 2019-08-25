POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
India Crowdfunding: Online fundraising platforms gain popularity
02:38
World
India Crowdfunding: Online fundraising platforms gain popularity
Raising money online for causes has become a trend around the world. And crowdfunding is also gaining traction in India. Analysts say online platforms could play a particularly important role in bridging the wealth gap. But as crowdfunding becomes more popular, many also point out that it can be hard to know if donations are going to the right place. Rebecca Bundhun has this report.
August 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?