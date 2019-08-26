POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
ROAD TO REDEMPTION - How an unlikely sporting hero hit rock bottom, then came back again
02:32
World
In 2016 Tyson Fury pulled off one of the biggest upsets in boxing since the turn of the century, outpointing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko. It should have been the peak of his career, instead the 206cm tall titan from England sank into despair and drug use. But Fury pulled himself back from the brink of self-destruction, and for that he thanks God, and his family. #Nexus #RoadToRedemption #TysonFury
August 26, 2019
