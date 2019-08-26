POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rwanda’s Recovery From Genocide
00:57
World
Rwanda’s Recovery From Genocide
Banu Altinbas has been an aid worker in several African countries for 20 years. She has personally witnessed how Rwandan society recovered from the devastation of the 1994 genocide. This is part of our special documentary series “”Life in Ruins,“” which showcases the remarkable work of four brave women saving lives on the front line. Watch the full documentary here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCYIyurR7XA&t=2s #Genocide #Rwanda #documentary
August 26, 2019
